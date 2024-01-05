Renewable liquid fuels may have the potential to address Europe’s transition objectives while ensuring that security of supply and affordability are preserved, according to Marco Alvera, chief executive of Tree Energy Solutions (TES).

Speaking with Upstream in London, Alvera says sustainable fuels could present an opportunity for major energy markets they move away from fossil-based molecules.

While several established and new players are working on renewable fuels, TES has been developing a concept around sustainable gas derived from green hydrogen that it calls electric natural gas (ENG).