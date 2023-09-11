Plans for a pioneering floating wind farm are in jeopardy after the TotalEnergies-led consortium advancing the project did not bid in the UK’s disastrous latest green energy auction, which offshore developers shunned due to the low terms on offer.
Blow for TotalEnergies-led floating wind project after disastrous UK green energy auction
Floating target now looks ‘unreachable’ and country risks being left behind by more ambitious competitors, warns expert
11 September 2023 9:22 GMT Updated 11 September 2023 11:39 GMT
