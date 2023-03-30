Chinese offshore module contractor Bomesc Offshore Engineering and South Korean shipbuilding heavyweight Samsung Heavy Industries have agreed to team up for offshore floating wind development projects in the Asia Pacific region

Under a memorandum of understanding, the two companies will focus on pursuing engineering, procurement and construction opportunities for offshore floating wind projects in the region.

Tianjin-based Bomesc has a history of EPC work for modules destined for floating production, storage and offloading vessels, and last year formed a single purpose company, Tianjin Bomesc New Energy, to pursue opportunities in offshore wind projects.