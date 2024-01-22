Australian engineering and services company Worley has won a new five-year global framework agreement for UK supermajor BP.

Under the agreement, the financial terms of which were not disclosed, Worley will provide engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) services covering for BP’s new energy portfolio including strategic projects in green and blue hydrogen, lower carbon fuels and sustainable aviation fuels, and for the operator’s global refinery assets.

The EPCM services will be executed by Worley’s offices globally with support from global integrated delivery teams.

“We’re pleased to be working with BP as a trusted partner on this framework agreement, which strengthens our longstanding relationship and will contribute to helping bp meet the world’s changing energy needs,” commented Chris Ashton, Worley chief executive.