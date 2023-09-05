Outspoken BP chief executive Bernard Looney has vowed to withstand shareholder pressure to further row back on high-profile energy transition pledges.
Looney set BP on a course to achieve zero net emissions by 2050 soon after he took office...
"One thing we’ve learned after three years is we will never satisfy everybody", supermajor chief tells Reuters in an interview
