Dubai-headquartered engineering services provider Kent has been awarded a contract to conduct a pre-front end engineering design study for the BP-led Morven wind project offshore Scotland.

The Morven wind farm, a joint project between BP and German energy company EnBW, will be located off the coast of Aberdeen in the UK North Sea with a planned nameplate capacity of 2.9 gigawatts when fully operational.

The infrastructure will consist of fixed-bottom turbines at a depth of 65 to 75 metres.

The pre-FEED work is expected to run for six months and focus on engineering design for foundations, corrosion protections, transportation and installation feasibility, Kent said.