BP is “very comfortable” with its promise of a rerun of between 6% and 8% after blowing away the competition to take the biggest share of offshore wind acreage in a landmark subsidy-free German tender last week.
BP offshore wind chief 'very comfortable' with profitability after $7.6 billion German spree
Deepening of relationships in the supply chain and familiarity with Germany and the North Sea give oil giant cause for confidence, says Matthias Bausenwein
17 July 2023 15:09 GMT Updated 17 July 2023 15:30 GMT
By
in London