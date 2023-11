BP is working on a response to moves by New York regulators to solicit new power purchase agreement (PPA) offers for its stalled projects there, but the supermajor said its focus has now moved to “integrated” plans in Europe.

In the company’s third quarter earnings call on Tuesday, BP executives were quizzed by analysts about the strategy implications of the $540 million pre-tax impairment declared on its New York offshore wind projects in the US.