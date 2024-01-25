Oil supermajor BP and partner EnBW have commissioned a feasibility study on the use of offshore charging technology with battery-powered service operation vessels (SOVs) and crew transfer vessels (CTVs) on the Morgan and Mona wind farms offshore the UK.

The study — which will assess how offshore charging technology can enable a fully electrified and decarbonised offshore vessel operation throughout the operational lifetime of a wind farm — is being carried out by Stillstrom, a specialist subsidiary of shipping giant Moller Maersk.