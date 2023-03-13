BP is pushing back against a group of climate-focused activist investors, as well as some leading UK pension funds, over demands that the UK supermajor strengthen its commitment to tackling greenhouse gas emissions.

BP's board on Monday recommended that investors vote down a shareholder resolution calling for more emissions cuts, filed by Dutch activist group Follow This, when the company holds its annual general meeting on April 27.

Follow This wants the oil company to include full Scope 3 emissions in its emissions targets for 2030, in line with the Paris climate agreement.