The lower house of Brazil’s Congress has approved an amended version of the legal framework for offshore wind power, with a surprising addendum that guarantees a place for coal in the baseload of the country’s electricity grid.

Brazil’s promise to put a regulatory framework in place by the end of this year is being keenly watched by an international offshore wind sector attracted to the superb conditions for wind power found in several coastal regions, along with a deep and relatively open domestic electricity market.