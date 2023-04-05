The Brazilian government plans to contract a consultancy firm to map the best locations within the country for natural gas storage and carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS).

Brazil’s state-owned energy research corporation EPE intends to acquire studies to improve planning activities and gather technical and economic data to identify eligible locations for investments and assess the potential of natural gas storage.

According to documents obtained by Upstream, EPE is due to welcome bids on 24 April. Work is scheduled to begin in the second half and run for 18 months.

EPE received funding from the World Bank to carry out studies given the need to create supply reliability and operational flexibility solutions to enable the development of a more diversified market, as Petrobras divested many assets in the natural gas sector over the past few years.

The possibility of substantial surpluses mainly due to the associated gas production of pre-salt fields requires improvements on storage planning, said EPE.

“Hiring an external contractor to perform this service is justified by the complexity of the matter in question, which requires technicians with different qualification,” said EPE, adding that it is important to identify the best sites of reservoirs in depleted field in sedimentary basins for gas storage.

The study is also aimed at analysing the natural gas storage regulation in other countries and identify challenges for the implementation of the process in Brazil, potentially leading to adaptations on the legislation in place.

The contracted company will also have to pinpoint locations for CCUS in inventoried areas for natural gas storage.

Petrobras currently runs the largest CCUS programme in the world. The company reinjected a record 10.6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2022.

The new study aims to further develop this industry by establishing initiatives on blue and green hydrogen generation from natural gas coupled with CCUS.