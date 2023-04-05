The Brazilian government plans to contract a consultancy firm to map the best locations within the country for natural gas storage and carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS).

Brazil’s state-owned energy research corporation EPE intends to acquire studies to improve planning activities and gather technical and economic data to identify eligible locations for investments and assess the potential of natural gas storage.

According to documents obtained by Upstream, EPE is due to welcome bids on 24 April. Work is scheduled to begin in the second half and run for 18 months.