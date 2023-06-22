A Canadian judge has dismissed a case brought against Equinor’s Bay du Nord project offshore Newfoundland by environmental campaigners who want the development stopped, but an appeal is being considered.

Equiterre, Sierra Club Canada Foundation, and Mi’gmawe’l Tplu’taqnn Incorporated (MTI) – a non-profit organisation representing the Mi'gmag First Nations in New Brunswick – are exploring whether to appeal a decision.

News of the failed legal move came just weeks after Equinor and its partner BP put Bay du Nord on hold for up to three years due to costs.