Canada is facing a series of challenges on its road to net zero with provincial governments on different pathways, but there needs to be an acceptance that going slow “represents a terrible gamble”, according to the Minister of Energy & Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson.
Canada's energy minister warns being slow to respond to climate change 'represents a terrible gamble'
The Alberta and Canada governments are working to align their efforts on emissions reduction and energy development
18 September 2023 6:23 GMT Updated 18 September 2023 8:31 GMT
in Calgary