A group comprising over 30 governments and 50 oil companies got together almost a decade ago to lay out a plan of action to eradicate the flaring of gas other than for safety purposes by 2030, but recent research shows that progress has been patchy.

The World Bank’s Zero Routine Flaring Initiative was launched in 2015 and today comprises 89 members, including 30 governments and 50 oil companies accounting for 60% of global flaring.

Tackling the routine flaring of gas associated with oil production has long been seen as a necessary step to reduce the environmental impact of burning fossil fuels.