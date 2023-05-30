North Asia’s leading liquefied natural gas importers Japan, South Korea and China are all in the market for new supplies as they move to replace expiring term contracts while also trying to diversify sources to cope with an increasingly unstable global geopolitical landscape.

Resurgent interest in long-term LNG supplies comes as China's own economy sees demand recover after the Covid-19 lockdowns and highlights the growing competition for LNG after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year prompted Europe to reduce dependence on Russian gas.