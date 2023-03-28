Turbine maker Mingyang Smart Energy said one of its machines is now installed on a pioneering deep-water floating wind platform that will supply green power to offshore oil and gas production facilities operated by China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).

The floating wind platform, called Haiyou Guanlan, and its 7.25-megawatt typhoon-proof turbine will operate in a water depth of 120 metres at CNOOC’s Wenchang oil and gas project in the South China Sea, Mingyang said in a social media post.