China is increasingly relying on carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology to reduce CO 2 emissions and enhance oil recovery to achieve its net zero target while maintaining current oil and gas production.

Yuan Shiyi, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, told the 7th International CCUS Forum in Beijing last week that CCS is the only solution to decarbonise fossil fuel production and China will need to cut up to 400 million tonnes of CO 2 by 2030 through CCS technology in order to achieve peak CO 2 emissions that year.