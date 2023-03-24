China’s energy watchdog, the National Energy Administration (NEA), has issued a decree calling for an urgent shift from fossil-fuel based power generation to renewable energy-powered green hydrocarbon exploration and production onshore and offshore China.

The three-year (2023-2025) action plan issued Wednesday aims to increase natural gas supply by 4.5 billion cubic metres, which would otherwise be used to fuel power generation at onshore and offshore fields for oil and gas upstream operations.