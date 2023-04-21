Chinese energy engineering procurement and construction contractor Energy China International Construction Group has lined up with local entities to develop a major green hydrogen project in Morocco.

The Shanghai-listed company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Ajlan Brothers and Morocco’s Gaia Energy to build a green hydrogen project in the south of the North African nation.

The project involves a plant with output of 1.4 million tonnes per annum of green ammonia, which is equivalent to about 320,000 tonnes of green hydrogen, and a 2 gigawatt photovoltaics solar plant as well as a 4 GW wind power project.

The MoU also calls for the project partners to operate and maintain the facilities after completion.

Energy China International Construction said that green hydrogen project will provide clean energy to southern Morocco and Europe, which would help reduce carbon emissions.

Gaia is one of the major renewable energy project developers in Africa. Owned by Zniber Moundir and other investors, the company late last year signed an agreement with Israeli company H2Pro to co-develop a gigawatt-scale green hydrogen project.