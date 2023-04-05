Petrofac has lined up Malaysia Marine & Heavy Engineering (MMHE) to build high voltage direct current (HVDC) substations for a massive North Sea wind project upgrade project sponsored by TenneT, the transmission system operator (TSO) for the Netherlands — but Chinese contractors were excluded from the tender, Upstream has learned.

London-listed offshore facilities specialist Petrofac and Hitachi Energy, Japan’s transmission and distribution technology giant, last week were announced as winners of a €13 billion ($14.2