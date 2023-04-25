China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) is set to make a splash in offshore renewable energy with a new design for a floating foundation that can support some of the world’s largest wind turbines.

The company’s in-house research institute has designed a semi-submersible steel platform to take the weights and loads of turbines with generating capacity of 15 megawatts, double the size of the floating wind unit the Beijing-based company brought online in the South China Sea earlier this year.