Climate summits have come to feel like a TV series that has been stretched too long, and where any meaningful plot twist pushes us toward a new season.

The latest G7 energy and climate ministers’ meeting, which concluded on Sunday in Sapporo, Japan, delivered its fair share of inconclusive outcomes and left plenty of problems unsolved.

The group set higher targets for solar and wind power, pledging to increase total offshore wind capacity to 150 gigawatts and solar capacity to over 1 terawatt by 2030.