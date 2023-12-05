Draft negotiating text in a United Nations climate body proposal calls for an "orderly and just" fossil fuel phase-out as part of the COP28 summit's final deal, but other options are also included in the draft, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The draft text of what could be included in the final agreement from COP28 has tabled three options for delegates from nearly 200 countries at the climate conference under way in Dubai.

Delegates will now consider and discuss the options offered in the proposed text.

The first option in the draft is urging an "orderly and just phase-out of fossil fuels".

The US, European Union and small island states vulnerable to climate change are seeking a phase-out of fossil fuels to avoid disaster, Reuters said.

Large oil-producing nations such as Saudi Arabia and Russia, however, have opposed past proposals to phase out fossil fuels.

Article continues below the advert

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Bloomberg TV that his country would "absolutely not" agree to a deal that calls for a phase-down of fossil fuels.

The word "just" in the UN draft proposal refers to wealthy nations with a long history of burning fossil fuels phasing out those fuels faster than poorer countries that are developing their resources now, Reuters said.

The second draft option mentions "accelerating efforts towards phasing out unabated fossil fuels".

The third option would be to avoid mentioning a phase-out of fossil fuels.

The draft text also includes a call for scaling up carbon capture technology, but Reuters suggested that would likely draw opposition from countries that worry this technology could be used to justify continued fossil fuel consumption.

Global carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels are set to hit a record high this year, exacerbating climate change and fueling more destructive extreme weather, the Reuters report said.