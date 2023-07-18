Netherlands-based services company Fugro has been selected by the government of Curacao to map the seabed of the island’s surrounding waters for future development of floating offshore wind farms.

Curacao intends to produce 6 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2035, which is more than the domestic need, ultimately enabling the production and export of it.

According to Fugro, the survey work follows on a feasibility assessment by research organisation TNO that concluded Curacao’s territorial waters are some of the best in the world for large scale development of floating offshore wind.

The Fugro Brasilis vessel will survey the area to improve understanding of the local seabed, subsurface and marine environment.

“This geophysical reconnaissance survey will be used to create a comprehensive report on local conditions,” said Fugro.

“This information empowers the government of Curacao in making steps in determining best locations for floating offshore wind farms and preservation of the marine ecosystem.”

The project is developed in alliance with the Netherlands, providing the opportunity for Curacao to position itself as a regional frontrunner and potential supplier of sustainable energy to third parties.