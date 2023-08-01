Singapore-headquartered Cyan Renewables has concluded an agreement with Chinese yard China Merchant Heavy Industry (CMHI) to build a wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV).

The letter of intent brings the two companies a step closer to building a new vessel, Offshore Engineering New Energy said in a social media posting, citing Cyan.

“As one of the largest shipyards in the world, CMHI has a strong track record in building offshore wind vessels, especially WTIV,” Cyan chief executive Keng Lin Lee said.

“This agreement opens up a new chapter for future partnerships and we are excited about the opportunities it will unlock for our clients and customers,” he said.

Cyan Renewables already has a LoI with Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry for a foundation installation vessel, and recently acquired from DEME the service operation vessel Groenewind.

Cyan has indicated its intention to build a range of vessels including WTIVs.

The company was launched last September, with the aim of owning and operating a US$1 billion fleet of vessels over three years, including WTIVs, service operations vessels and cable laying vessels.

