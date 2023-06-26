A closely watched forecast of floating offshore wind energy capacity installation has been scaled back for a second time in a year due to a dip in the rate of offtake agreements, as well as permitting issues.

The biannual Floating Offshore Wind Report, published on Monday by TGS-owned offshore wind research specialists 4C Offshore, predicted that 12.4 gigawatts of floating wind will commence installation globally by 2030, and 39 GW by 2035, which corresponded to a current estimate of between 6 GW and 7 GW operational by 2030 and 3 GW by 2035.