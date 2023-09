Refining targets: a panel discussion at WPC in Calgary. From right to left: Mohamed A Al-Brahim of Saudi Arabia, Anibor Kragha, of the African Refiners & Distributors Association (ARDA), Gabriel Szabo, of MOL, Juan Abascal of Repsol, and moderator Amy Chronis, Deloitte. Photo: Davide Ghilotti/Upstream