Greg Jackson, the chief executive and founder of UK-based utility and green power group Octopus Energy, called for an end to “demonisation” of the fossil fuel industry.

Jackson told the BNEF Summit in London that he is “relaxed” on the question of fossil fuels' role in the energy transition.

“The reality is, until we've built... the upgraded new system based on renewables, we need to fill the gaps, and filling in the gaps with, for example, gas is perfectly reasonable.