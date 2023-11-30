A court in East Africa has thrown out a case brought against the controversial East African Crude Oil Pipeline by regional civil society groups that want construction work on the project halted.

The East African Court of Justice (EACJ) ruled the case was filed too late and therefore cannot be heard, a decision that will now be appealed.

The 1443-kilometre pipeline, which is being constructed in Uganda and Tanzania, is owned by TotalEnergies, CNOOC international and the East African nations’ two state oil companies.