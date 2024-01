Empire Offshore Wind, a 50:50 joint venture of Equinor and BP, has cancelled a major offshore wind farm contract that was awarded last year to Singapore-based Seatrium for work on the Empire Wind 2 project in the United States.

The cancellation comes as US offshore wind has been hammered by high inflation, interest rates and supply chain turmoil. Some three-quarters of contracted capacity has either been cancelled or companies are seeking renegotiations to raise rates.