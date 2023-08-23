Norway’s Equinor claimed today that today’s official start-up of the Hywind Tampen wind farm means the Gullfaks and Snorre oil and gas fields are the world’s first to receive power from offshore wind.

The wind farm consists of 11 wind turbines based on the floating Hywind concept, and was officially opened today by Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

The farm has system capacity of 88 megawatts and is expected to cover about 35% of the annual electricity needs for five oil and gas platforms — Snorre A and B, and Gullfaks A, B and C.

Equinor said Hywind Tampen was expected to reducecarbon dioxide emissions of 200,000 tonnes per annum from key oil and gas fields.

"The project has given us and the supplier industry valuable experience that will be important when we work together to develop offshore wind further in Norway and globally, scaling up for the future," said Kjetil Hove, executive vice president for the Norwegian continental shelf in Equinor.

The capital cost of the project is now Nkr7.4 billion ($691 million) compared to the Nkr5 billion estimate when the plan for development and operation was submitted.

The increase is due to a combination of Covid-related costs, delayed deliveries, quality issues with some deliveries and knock-on effects.

At the same time, the expected CO 2 tax and gas price have increased, which has had a positive effect on the project’s economy.

Siri Kindem, head of Equinor’s renewables business in Norway, said: “We will use the experience and learning from this project to become even better. We will build bigger, reduce costs and build a new industry on the shoulders of the oil and gas industry.”

Co-investors in Hywind Tampen are Equinor, Petoro, OMV, Vaar Energi, Wintershall Dea and Inpex.

The farm actually began power production in the third quarter of 2022 and became fully operational in late August 2023.