Norway’s Equinor is targeting 2024 for a final investment decision for the second phase of its Northern Lights carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Norway.

The Northern Lights project — in which Equinor is partnered by Shell and TotalEnergies — aims to provide the world’s first commercialised cross-border carbon dioxide transport and storage service, transporting liquefied CO 2 to an onshore receiving terminal near Bergen, before being pumped through pipelines to a reservoir beneath the sea floor.