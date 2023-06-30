Norway’s Equinor is targeting 2024 for a final investment decision for the second phase of its Northern Lights carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Norway.

Synergia and Wintershall Dea win UK offshore carbon storage licence
 Read more

The Northern Lights project — in which Equinor is partnered by Shell and TotalEnergies — aims to provide the world’s first commercialised cross-border carbon dioxide transport and storage service, transporting liquefied CO2 to an onshore receiving terminal near Bergen, before being pumped through pipelines to a reservoir beneath the sea floor.