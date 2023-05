An Equinor-led joint venture has received its first supply of electricity to the Snorre oil and gas production platform offshore Norway from the Hywind Tampen floating wind farm also off Norway.

Snorre is the second platform on the Norwegian North Sea to receive power from Hywind Tampen following on from Gullfaks in November.

The significance of receiving power from a renewable-energy project such as Hywind Tampen is that it helps to decarbonise oil and gas production.