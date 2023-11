Norway’s Equinor has awarded KCA Deutag the contract to electrifying its jack-up rig Askepott, as part of its power-from-shore drive to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

When the work is complete as expected in late 2024, the Askepott will be supplied with power through high-voltage cabling from the Martin Linge A production platform, which is already receiving onshore power through a 162-kilometre alternating current cable — the longest such cable in the world.