The European Council and Parliament have reached an agreement on tracking and reducing methane emissions in the energy sector, with the new legislation set to come into force in early 2024, the council said in a statement on Wednesday.

The regulation sets new requirements for exporters of oil, gas and coal to regularly measure and report methane emissions associated with volumes sold into the European Union’s 27 member states.

“The text represents a crucial contribution to climate action as methane is a powerful greenhouse gas, second only to carbon dioxide in its overall contribution to climate change and responsible for a third of current climate warming,” said Spain’s acting Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge Minister Teresa Ribera Rodriguez.

“Reducing methane emissions will help us to achieve EU’s climate goals.”

The latest climate legislation includes measures for detecting and repairing methane leaks and limiting venting and flaring.

The EU institutions set deadlines and frequencies for the monitoring, reporting and inspection of potential sources of methane emissions.

Under the incoming legislation, the EU will mandate producers to submit reports to the authorities detailing the volume of source-level methane emissions on a regular basis.

According to the statement, the first inspection must be completed no later than 21 months after the date when the regulation comes into effect.

The relevant authorities will be tasked with conducting periodic inspections to ensure operators' compliance with the requirements set out in the regulation.

The EU mandate will apply to imports from oil, coal and natural gas supplier that deliver into the economic bloc through global monitoring tools to ensure transparency on methane emissions.

Negotiators from EU member states and the European Parliament agreed on three implementation phases.

The first phase will focus on data collection and the creation of a global monitoring tool for methane emission and a so-called super emitter rapid reaction mechanism. This is believed to be a protocol to tackle high sources of emissions in a timely manner after detection and reporting.

The second and third phases cover reporting and verification measures that will be in place between exporters and the EU by 1 January 2027.

Where exporters fail to comply with the new methane legislation, authorities of each member state will have the power to impose administrative penalties.

“This is a very clear message from the EU, particularly ahead of COP28 — that climate responsibility doesn’t stop at its borders,” said senior director of EU Energy Transition at Environmental Defense Fund Europe Flavia Sollazzo.

“As the world's largest buyer of natural gas, it is prepared to use its influence to help drive global methane emission reduction.”