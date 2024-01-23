US supermajor ExxonMobil on Sunday reportedly filed a complaint in a Texas court, seeking a ruling that a climate resolution from activist investors should be stopped from going to a vote at its upcoming Annual General Meeting on 29 May.

“With this remarkable step, ExxonMobil clearly wants to prevent shareholders using their rights,” commented Mark van Baal of Netherlands-headquartered shareholder activist group Follow This.

“Apparently, the board fears shareholders will vote in favour of emissions reductions targets.”

The resolution requests medium-term product (Scope 3) emissions reduction targets in line with the Paris Climate Agreement. ExxonMobil is the only one of the five Western supermajors without Scope 3 targets. Shell, BP, Chevron and TotalEnergies all have set Scope 3 targets after shareholder votes for similar Follow This climate resolutions.

In compliance with their shareholder rights and the rules of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Arjuna Capital and Follow This filed a proposal — as a climate resolution — for ExxonMobil’s May AGM.

In 2022 and 2023, the US energy giant accepted the resolution on the ballot and consequently advised shareholders to vote against it, which a majority did.

Article continues below the advert

“We don’t know why ExxonMobil took this remarkable step,” added van Baal.

“Maybe they see the writing on the wall. More and more institutional investors want to achieve Paris, like the 27 institutional investors who recently co-filed a similar climate resolution at Shell alongside Follow This."

ExxonMobil called the request in the resolution part of an “extreme agenda”. In fact, the resolution asks for a shareholder vote to “support the company to set Paris-aligned emissions reduction targets”, according to Follow This.

“ExxonMobil deems our resolution adverse to shareholder interests. But the resolution leaves the strategy how to achieve emissions reductions entirely up to the board. This interpretation shows a lack of imagination beyond oil and gas,” added van Baal.

Reuters reported ExxonMobil as saying that the investors are "driven by an extreme agenda" and that their repeated proposals do not serve investors’ interests or promote long-term shareholder value.

The US energy behemoth is asking a court in the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas to exclude the Scope 3 proposal in its proxy statement.

The case has been assigned to US District Judge Reed O'Connor, who reportedly has a track record of ruling in favour of conservative litigants, according to Reuters.

ExxonMobil claimed that Arjuna and Follow This pursue a strategy to "become shareholders solely to campaign" for changes "calculated to diminish the company's existing business”.

The US company is seeking relief by 19 March as its proxy statement needs to be filed by 11 April ahead of the AGM.

ExxonMobil could not be reached for independent comment at the time of publication.