French contractor Doris has secured further front-end engineering and design work for BadaEnergy’s Gray Whale 3 floating offshore wind farm project in South Korea.

Doris’ latest workscope includes the project’s full electrical and communications system to the grid connection, array and export cabling, and all aspects of the fixed offshore substation foundation and topsides structures.

Gray Whale 3 is being developed by BadaEnergy, a joint venture between Corio Generation, TotalEnergies and SK ecoplant. With capacity of 504 megawatts, it will be one of the largest floating offshore wind developments globally.

The three-phase project, which is located approximately 70 kilometres off the port city of Ulsan, is expected to reach a total capacity of 1.5 gigawatts.

Doris on Monday said the Gray Whale 3 FEED award reinforces the confidence that BadaEnergy has placed in the company following the 2022 contract to the Hyundai Heavy Industries/Doris consortium for the floating foundation FEED.

“We are delighted to be working with the BadaEnergy team again. Offshore floating wind is an important next step to scale the evolution of offshore renewables and the Gray Whale 3 project is a key global example of this,” said Andrew Baker, Doris executive vice president of renewables.

“The Korean floating wind industry needs committed developers with vision — such as the BadaEnergy JV partners supported by local and international expertise — to make this a reality. To deliver the design we will utilise our international renewables experience, local knowledge, our design expertise in commercial floating wind farms and ability to work with local partners in Korea.”