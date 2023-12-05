COP28 climate talks in Dubai have heated up over the presence of oil companies at the summit and the thorny question of whether to include some version of a phase-out of fossil fuels in the negotiated final agreement.

Stakes were high for the oil and gas sector as companies signed on to grouped pledges of net-zero emissions and methane-reduction targets, some of which had already been announced by individual companies.

COP28 began on 30 November and is scheduled to continue until 12 December. It marks the conclusion of the first Global Stocktake, which is a comprehensive assessment of the progress towards meeting the Paris Agreement climate goals.

US-based supermajor ExxonMobil’s chief executive Darren Woods argued that previous COPs had concentrated too much on the “electron solution”, neglecting hydrogen, biofuels and carbon capture. “The transition is not limited to wind, solar and EVs,” Woods told the Financial Times at COP28. “Carbon capture is going to play a role. We’re good at that. We know how to do it, we can contribute. Hydrogen will play a role. Biofuels will play a role.”

The COP28 presidency acknowledged that the world is off-track and has said it will work to keep the 1.5 degrees Celsius goal alive for limiting global heating versus preindustrial temperatures, according to the host nation United Arab Emirates’ embassy in Washington DC.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres criticised the collective emissions-reduction plans launched by COP28 president — and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) chief executive — Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, claiming they “clearly fall short of what is required”.

The oil and gas industry is well represented at the talks, but has drawn withering criticism from campaign groups even for showing up.

At least 2456 fossil fuel lobbyists were granted access to the COP28 summit — representing an unprecedented presence at the climate talks by the sector, according to a coalition of non-profit organisations called Kick Big Polluters Out.

US-based ExxonMobil, France’s TotalEnergies, Italy’s Eni and the UK’s BP were among those sending representatives to COP28, the coalition noted, quoting critics of fossil fuel companies’ presence.

“Big Polluters’ poisonous presence has bogged us down for years, keeping us from advancing the pathways needed to keep fossil fuels in the ground,” the coalition quoted environmental campaigner Alexia Leclercq of Start:Empowerment as saying. “They are the reason COP28 is clouded in a fog of climate denial, not climate reality.”

Draft text of negotiating language included three potential options for the future of fossil fuels that could be considered for inclusion in the summit’s final agreement: “an orderly and just phase-out of fossil fuels”, “accelerating effort towards phasing out unabated fossil fuels”, or to avoid mentioning a fossil fuel phase-out, Reuters reported.

A “just” phase-out in one option of the draft text refers to wealthy nations with a long history of burning fossil fuels potentially phasing out those fuels faster than poorer countries that are developing their resources now, Reuters said.

The US, European Union and small island states vulnerable to climate change are seeking a phase-out of fossil fuels to avoid disaster, Reuters said.

However, large oil-producing nations such as Saudi Arabia and Russia have opposed past proposals to phase out fossil fuels. Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Monday in a Bloomberg TV interview in Riyadh that the kingdom did not intend to support any version of a final text at COP28 that calls for phasing out fossil fuels.

The draft text also includes a call for scaling up carbon capture technology, but that would likely draw opposition from countries that worry this technology could be used to justify continued fossil fuel consumption, Reuters said.

Meanwhile, global carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels have risen again in 2023, reaching record levels, according to research published this week by the Global Carbon Project, an consortium of scientists from more than 90 institutions.

The researchers estimate the world’s carbon emissions will exceed 40 billion tonnes in 2023, including nearly 37 billion tonnes from fossil fuels, according to the Stanford University Doerr School of Sustainability. Earlier at COP28, up to 50 leading global oil and gas producers sought to demonstrate how they plan to tackle harmful emissions. They included Adnoc, Saudi Aramco, ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies, Shell and others signing a deal to reduce their carbon emissions to net zero by 2050, and curb methane emissions to near zero by 2030, according to a statement by the COP28 presidency.

The companies “have joined the oil and gas decarbonisation charter (OGDC), a global industry charter dedicated to high-scale impact, and to speed up climate action within the industry,” the presidency said.

The companies represent more than 40% of global oil production, with national oil companies representing more than 60% of signatories — the largest-ever number of state oil companies to commit to a decarbonisation initiative, it said.

They “have committed to net-zero (Scope 1 and Scope 2) operations by 2050 at the latest, and ending routine flaring by 2030, and near-zero upstream methane emissions.”

The COP28 president said: “The launch of the OGDC is a great first step — and while many national oil companies have adopted net-zero 2050 targets for the first time, I know that they and others, can and need to do more.”

Al Jaber has been under fire from fossil fuel opponents, who have termed his role at COP28 as a conflict of interest.

He said that if the world needs “to accelerate progress across the climate agenda”, it must bring “everyone in to be accountable and responsible for climate action”.

Several leading national and international oil companies had already highlighted their intent to achieve net zero emissions across their operations.

Adnoc earlier unveiled its target to achieve net zero emissions by 2045, while Aramco is eyeing a 2050 deadline for net zero emissions across its operations.

ONGC has committed to spending $24.16 billion to achieve net zero emissions by 2038. ExxonMobil aims to achieve net zero emissions from its operated assets by 2050.

Shell, Equinor, Petronas, TotalEnergies, Woodside and Mitsui have also unveiled their targets to achieve net zero emissions energy business by 2050.

The UN secretary general said the OGDC charter “says nothing about eliminating emissions from fossil fuel consumption — the so-called Scope 3”.

Guterres added that the “announcement provided no clarity on the pathway to reaching net zero by 2050, which is absolutely essential to ensure integrity”.

“There must be no room for greenwashing,” he said.