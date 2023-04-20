Dutch grid operator Gasunie will upgrade a section of its pipeline network to allow the transport of renewable gas for domestic consumption, with first volumes due to flow in 2025.

Gasunie will convert a 60-kilometre natural gas pipeline between the city of Emmen and a compressor station at Ommen into a transport line for biogas, with work due to begin in early 2024.

The work will involve modifications at valve locations and at connection points to the regional grid, allowing local biogas producers to feed into the network.