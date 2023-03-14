The Welsh government has granted consent for the country’s first floating wind farm, the 96MW Erebus being developed in the UK Celtic Sea by TotalEnergies and Simply Blue under the Blue Gem Wind banner.

The project, sited in 75 metres of water some 40km off the coast of Pembrokeshire, will be built around seven as-yet-unspecified 14 megawatt turbines mated to semisubmersible steel hulls being supplied by Principle Power, with the array set to generate enough power for almost 100,000 homes once brought online in 2026.