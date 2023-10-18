Greta Thunberg has been charged by the Metropolitan Police with a public order offence after she was arrested on Tuesday during a Fossil Free London protest that disrupted a major oil and gas conference.

The police said Thunberg breached an order envisaged by Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986, according to the BBC.

According to the UK government, a party who breaches an imposed injunction, “can be held in contempt of court which in some circumstances can lead to imprisonment”. Thunberg is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on 15 November.

As Upstream reported yesterday, protestors including Thunberg had blocked access to the Energy Intelligence Forum being hosted at the Intercontinental London Hotel.

Police officers asked the activists to move from the road and on to the pavement if they wanted to continue their protest. A number of them failed to do so and were arrested.

The police said 21 people had been charged with failing to comply with orders to move off the road and five had been charged with obstructing the highway.

The event was due to feature some of the top names in oil and gas, including Wael Sawan of Shell, Patrick Pouyanne of TotalEnergies, as well as top executives from BP, Chevron, Saudi Aramco and others.

Woodside chief Meg O'Neill, who had a protestor break into her home earlier this year, was also due to speak.

In opening remarks to the conference on, Energy Intelligence President Alex Schindelar said it was important for the oil and gas industry to engage in meaningful discussions with all sides in the energy transition debate, the company said on its website.

Some 200 to 300 demonstrators picketed the venue from early Tuesday morning, organised with banners, drums, chants and informative material.

Thunberg addressed the crowd, some of whom were holding signs adorned with slogans including “People not profit”, before later being taken from the location in a police van.

The event continued on Wednesday with more modest protests. Attendees had no issue accessing the hotel, while the police presence remained strong.

In September, Sweden charged Thunberg with disobeying a police order after participating in environmental group Reclaim the Future action to block the road for oil trucks in Malmo harbour, less than two months after she was convicted and fined for the same offence, according to Reuters.