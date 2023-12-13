The COP28 climate summit ended on Wednesday with the announcement of an agreement described by its hosts, the United Arab Emirates, as “historic” but slammed as “desperately inadequate” by some climate campaigners.

The summit agreement, named ‘the UAE Consensus’, includes a reference to the need for parties to “contribute” to a “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems” and, in a boost for renewables, a tripling of green power capacity by 2030.

The inclusion of language directly addressing fossil fuels was hailed by some as a big moment in the global climate process and an improvement on earlier draft versions, but others said the agreement lacks teeth and flagged gaps in climate finance provisions.

Denmark’s Climate Minister Dan Jorgensen was among the politicians emphasising the upside.

“What we’re basically saying is the way you make your living now . . . you need to change because we’re moving away fossils. Fossils is not the future,” he was quoted as saying by the Financial Times. “Did we solve all problems? Of course not.”

According to climate think tank Carbon Tracker, the agreement established that fossil fuels are inextricably linked to global warming, but fell short of pushing for a swift transition away from hydrocarbons.

"We are left with an compromised ending that represents some progress but still fails to send a clear and unambiguous signal about the unstoppable pace of the energy transition and the end of the of fossil fuel era," said Mark Campanale, director of Carbon Tracker.

He added that funding oil and gas assets will be a high-risk bet for investors: "Stranded fossil assets are now more, not less likely, following this COP and the momentum it will generate."

COP president Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the chairman of renewables group Masdar and chief executive of Abu Dhabi National Oil Compnay (Adnoc), was in no mood to play down the deal, which he claimed keeps alive the prospect of meeting the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“We delivered world first after world first,” he said. “A global goal to triple renewables and double energy efficiency. Declarations on agriculture, food and health. More oil and gas companies stepping up for the first time on methane and emissions. And we have language on fossil fuels in our final agreement.”

Others were less impressed.

Arunabha Ghosh, chief executive of public policy research think tank Council on Energy, Environment & Water (CEEW), said: “The Global Stocktake’s final text lacked the candid acknowledgement of problems and the teeth required to fight them.”

According to Richard Folland, head of policy and engagement at Carbon Tracker, the COP resolution is "hamstrung by loopholes inspired by fossil fuel lobbyists".

There had been scepticism over the length to which oil companies, which this year in Dubai had the highest representation of any COP, would be ready to undermine their interests by resolving to phase out the very products on which their business depends.

Campaign group Friends of the Earth said: “Self-interest, weak leadership and a lack of urgency by wealthy countries like the UK, Japan and US and the EU bloc, has resulted in a desperately inadequate COP28 resolution that leaves the world on a collision course with the worst of climate breakdown.”

