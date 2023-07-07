Gentari, Petronas’ clean energy solutions provider, has signed its second memorandum of understanding with a leading Singaporean conglomerate in a matter of days.

Gentari and Keppel’s infrastructure division will jointly explore the development of specific sustainability-related opportunities.

"We are excited to collaborate with Keppel via this MoU, as it represents a significant step in growing the application of sustainable energy solutions across Southeast Asia.

"By leveraging our combined capabilities in areas such as renewable energy, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and sustainable energy applications, we aim to deliver innovative solutions that support the region's net zero ambitions. Together, we are committed to reshaping the energy landscape and creating a greener future for Southeast Asia," said Gentari chief executive Sushil Purohit.

Via the MoU, the duo are looking to unlock synergies in renewable and low-carbon energy projects as well as electric vehicle charging infrastructure and roaming to build economies of scale, facilitate mutual support in market access and enable mutual capability development. The companies also will explore potential collaboration in Energy-as-a-Service opportunities, including energy efficiency and energy management projects.

“Keppel is pleased to collaborate with Gentari on a targeted slate of initiatives that will help to address immediate urban and climatic challenges in Southeast Asia. The MoU is a testament to Gentari and Keppel’s shared commitment towards helping the region get closer to net zero,” added Cindy Lim, chief executive of Keppel’s infrastructure division.

"Through collaborating on sustainable infrastructure projects and Energy-as-a-

Service with Gentari, we aim to leverage each other’s strengths to improve urban environments and enhance access to e-mobility.