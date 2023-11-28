European authorities have approved a plan by Lithuanian liquefied natural gas import terminal operator Klaipedos Nafta and its partners to proceed with a proposal to build the Baltic region’s first liquefied carbon dioxide capture and transportation project in Lithuania and Latvia.

Klaipedos Nafta said the European Commission has granted ”project of common interest” (PCI) status to its plan, raising the likelihood that the project, which aims to use future offshore storage sites in the North Sea, will receive partial financial assistance for its start-up and completion.

The proposal is now is recognised as “a cross-border project of great importance which will significantly contribute to the implementation of the energy policy and climate goals of the European Union”, Klaipedos Nafta (KN) said.

The project aims to create a carbon capture and storage value chain in Lithuania and its neighbour Latvia and will include the capture and transportation of CO 2 generated in the industrial sector by land and sea transport to permanent storage sites, potentially in the North Sea.

KN plans to implement the project together with Germany’s Akmenes Cementas and Schwenk Latvija, which operate cement factories in Lithuania and Latvia, and the international shipping companies Larvik Shipping and Mitsui OSK Lines.

The companies last year established a joint venture, CCS Baltic Consortium, performed a project analysis, completed a feasibility study and submitted a project application to the European Commission, KN said.

The plan calls for a total of about 1.6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide to be captured in the Akmenes Cementas and Schwenk Latvija cement factories, with capacity to be offered to other companies in the region.

The captured gas would be liquefied onsite and transported by land transport to Klaipedos Nafta’s liquid energy products terminal in Klaipeda. There, liquefied CO 2 would be loaded onto vessels and shipped to permanent storage sites in Europe, as carbon storage is currently prohibited in Lithuania, Latvia and Poland.

Specific storage locations have yet to be decided, the operator said, but remote offshore gas storage facilities with the necessary geological features in the North Sea have huge potential and are being prepared for the safe storage of captured CO 2 .

The PCI status allows the partners to continue detailed studies before they submit an application for European Union funding. It is expected that the project will require total investment of between €1.1 billion ($1.2 billion) and €1.2 billion.

KN expects the project to be approved by the end of 2026 so that CO 2 capture and export operations may start in 2030.

“The project meets the goals and strategic directions of Klaipedos Nafta’s long-term activity strategy. Carbon capture and storage is one of them. We have set a goal not only to achieve climate neutrality in our activities by 2050, but also to contribute to wider changes in the Baltic area and the currently ongoing transformation of the energy sector and decarbonisation of operations,” Klaipedos Nafta chief executive Darius Silenskis said.