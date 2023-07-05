US-based engineering giant McDermott International has begun construction activities in Dubai for a sizeable renewables contract from Dutch player TenneT, for the BorWin6 wind-farm project off the coast of Germany.

McDermott confirmed the development on Wednesday and said it “held a first steel-cutting ceremony at its Jebel Ali fabrication yard in Dubai,” kicking off construction work for the BorWin6 project's 980-megawatt high-voltage, direct current (HVDC) project.

The contract for the BorWin6 HVDC project was awarded to McDermott last year “through a consortium with Global Energy Interconnection Research Institute (GEIRI) and C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering”.

“Electricity generated from offshore wind farms will be converted into direct current and transported to an onshore converter station located 235 kilometres onshore near Büttel, Germany,” the US player noted.

Scope details

On the HVDC offshore platform, McDermott’s scope includes the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of the topsides module and jacket.

On the onshore converter station, the workscope includes the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning.

GEIRI and C-EPRI's workscope includes the engineering, manufacture, supply, installation supervision and commissioning of the HVDC system for the onshore and offshore converter stations.

The project’s “fabrication will be executed from McDermott's fabrication yards in Dubai and Batam, Indonesia,” capable of handling complex offshore structures, the company stated.

In addition to the BorWin6 project, McDermott recently was awarded an EPCIC contract by TenneT for two 2-gigawatt HVDC grid connection systems offshore Germany.