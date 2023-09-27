Japanese floating platform specialist Modec has entered into a partnership agreement with China's Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore Company (DSOC) to jointly develop offshore floating wind projects.

This contract, signed on Tuesday, represents the latest step by Modec to expand its offshore supply chain presence in China, particularly in the northeastern region of the country.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Modec's China president, David Wu, emphasised DSOC's reputation as a pioneer and cornerstone of China's offshore engineering industry.