Tom Alweendo, Namibia’s Minister of Mines & Energy, has issued a clarion call to Western nations to rethink their strident opposition to fossil fuel investment in Africa and to put “their money where their mouths are” if they believe renewables are the only route towards economic growth for the continent.

An increasing number of western financial institutions are refusing to fund fossil fuel schemes in Africa, jeopardises the continent’s need for economic growth and security, poverty alleviation, job creation for a rapidly growing population and switching 600 million people away from burning biomass.