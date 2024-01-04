The Norwegian Ministry of Energy has approved PGNiG Upstream Norway – part of Poland's ORLEN Group – as the operator that will partner with Norwegian energy firm Horisont Energi in the first Arctic carbon capture and storage project.

Horisont Energi said in a statement on 3 January that the Norwegian governmental approval “represents a key milestone in the development of the Polaris project”, while the Norwegian player is in advanced discussions with German energy firm E.ON on CO 2 storage capacity for the carbon storage license.

The collaboration will involve capturing carbon dioxide from the Barents Blue project to store in the Arctic Polaris field.

The pair struck a sales and purchase agreement in December last year bringing PGNiG Upstream Norway as a license partner on board in the Arctic CO 2 project.

In the CO 2 exploration license EXL003, PGNiG Upstream Norway and Horisont Energi each hold a 50% share.

“With PGNiG Upstream Norway now in place as operator and partner, we have a very strong fundament to unlock the potential of Polaris as a vehicle to reduce emissions on an industrial scale,” said Horisont Energi chief executive Bjorgulf Haukelidsæter Eidesen.

Orlen chief executive Daniel Obajtek said: “The Polaris carbon storage project is a significant emission management initiative in Europe with expected ripple effects far beyond the Norwegian continental shelf.”

The Polaris field could store and estimated 100 million tonnes of CO 2 , which should keep it in operation for between 12 and 25 years, according to an earlier Orlen statement.

Based on the potential project timetable, a development concept is to be selected in 2024, with first carbon injection beginning in late 2028 or early 2029.